The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.79

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.79 and traded as low as $40.40. The Cushing Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 962 shares.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.77.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 43.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

