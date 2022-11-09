The Debt Box Price Reaches $10.86 (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and $4.51 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for about $10.86 or 0.00068479 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002593 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00546022 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,561.36 or 0.28441416 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000376 BTC.
The Debt Box Token Profile
The Debt Box was first traded on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com.
Buying and Selling The Debt Box
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
