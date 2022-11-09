The Debt Box Price Reaches $10.86 (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and $4.51 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for about $10.86 or 0.00068479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box was first traded on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

