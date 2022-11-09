The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,599 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of The Ensign Group worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 13,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $1,199,011.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,954.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 13,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $1,199,011.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,954.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $173,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,518 shares of company stock worth $2,188,995. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENSG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.