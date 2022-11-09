The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $42.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Shares of GO traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.88. 44,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,658. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $217,210.86. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,859.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $116,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $217,210.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,859.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,560 shares of company stock valued at $11,126,487 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,599,000 after buying an additional 605,392 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,362,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

