The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Gap Up to $20.82

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.82, but opened at $22.02. The Hackett Group shares last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 1,786 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The Hackett Group Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $708.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.35 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

