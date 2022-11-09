The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Gap Up to $20.82

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.82, but opened at $22.02. The Hackett Group shares last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 1,786 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The Hackett Group Trading Up 7.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $708.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
