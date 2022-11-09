The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.3% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded down $4.39 on Wednesday, reaching $286.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,028,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,481. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.01 and its 200 day moving average is $292.23. The company has a market cap of $293.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.52.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

