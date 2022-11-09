The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.64

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and traded as high as $14.98. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 61,532 shares.

The Mexico Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.

The Mexico Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th.

Institutional Trading of The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after buying an additional 218,594 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in The Mexico Fund by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,264,000 after purchasing an additional 165,901 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in The Mexico Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in The Mexico Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

