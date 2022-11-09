The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.64

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and traded as high as $14.98. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 61,532 shares.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th.
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
