The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 358.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.16. 9,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

