The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,158 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 37,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,287. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

