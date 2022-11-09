The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,296 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Toro worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Transactions at Toro

Toro Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TTC traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.47. 12,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.