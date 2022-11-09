Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 30,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 417.8% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 207,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,800,000 after acquiring an additional 167,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,600 shares of company stock worth $29,533,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $7.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $484.71. The stock had a trading volume of 58,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.92. The company has a market cap of $189.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

