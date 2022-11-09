TheStreet Upgrades Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) to “B-“

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BHLB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 19.76%. Analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

