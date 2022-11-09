Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,207. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

