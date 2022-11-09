Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Down to $33.32

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.32, but opened at $31.01. Tidewater shares last traded at $31.74, with a volume of 40,418 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Tidewater Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.52.
Tidewater Company Profile
Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
