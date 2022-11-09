Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Down to $33.32

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.32, but opened at $31.01. Tidewater shares last traded at $31.74, with a volume of 40,418 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 39,757 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

