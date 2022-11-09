Tlwm Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tlwm cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.4% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Visa were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:V traded down $7.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,317,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.19 and a 200 day moving average of $201.12. The company has a market cap of $366.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.