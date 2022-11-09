Tlwm Has $31.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tlwm decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,070 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 12.2% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tlwm’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $31,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.25. The stock had a trading volume of 201,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,470. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $280.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.31.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.