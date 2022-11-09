Tlwm Has $687,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tlwm cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.97. 4,127,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,175,512. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

