Tlwm Purchases 1,951 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Tlwm owned approximately 1.82% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSMR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $25.88.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

