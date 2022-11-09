TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. On average, analysts expect TOMI Environmental Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TOMZ stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $13.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Get Rating ) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

