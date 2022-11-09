Torah Network (VP) Trading Down 34.4% Over Last Week

Torah Network (VP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last seven days, Torah Network has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. Torah Network has a market cap of $66.58 million and approximately $554,849.64 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Torah Network token can now be purchased for about $10.03 or 0.00062364 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Torah Network

Torah Network’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 10.06552727 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $437,243.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

