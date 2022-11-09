TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 776 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after buying an additional 1,172,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AON by 102.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after buying an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,464,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,392,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,364,000 after buying an additional 134,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 5.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,593,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,755,000 after buying an additional 82,563 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AON traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,304. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.94.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

