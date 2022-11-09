TownSquare Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,470. The stock has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average of $73.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

