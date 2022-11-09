TownSquare Capital LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,585 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 127,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,792. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

