TownSquare Capital LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,963 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Shares of COP traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.38. 63,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,418,004. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average is $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $162.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.10.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

