TownSquare Capital LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 360.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,812 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. 33,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.95. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $34.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STOR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

