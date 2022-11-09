TownSquare Capital LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 32.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.75. 98 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,766. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.58. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.38.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,475. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

