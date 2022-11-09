TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 394 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 16.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE TEL traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day moving average is $122.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,929 shares of company stock worth $3,809,216 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

