TownSquare Capital LLC Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,213,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Intuit by 15.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Intuit by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.79.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU traded down $8.20 on Wednesday, hitting $374.37. 10,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,234. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.39. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

