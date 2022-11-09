Tracsis’ (TRCS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($15.54) price objective on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Wednesday.

Tracsis Stock Down 2.6 %

TRCS stock opened at GBX 925 ($10.65) on Tuesday. Tracsis has a 52-week low of GBX 800.08 ($9.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,100 ($12.67). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 933.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 952.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £275.02 million and a P/E ratio of 11,725.00.

Tracsis Increases Dividend

Tracsis Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a yield of 0.12%.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.

