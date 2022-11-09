Tracsis’ (TRCS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($15.54) price objective on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Wednesday.
Tracsis Stock Down 2.6 %
TRCS stock opened at GBX 925 ($10.65) on Tuesday. Tracsis has a 52-week low of GBX 800.08 ($9.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,100 ($12.67). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 933.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 952.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £275.02 million and a P/E ratio of 11,725.00.
Tracsis Increases Dividend
Tracsis Company Profile
Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.
Read More
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.