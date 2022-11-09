Tracsis’ (TRCS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tracsis (LON:TRCSGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($15.54) price objective on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Wednesday.

Tracsis Stock Down 2.6 %

TRCS stock opened at GBX 925 ($10.65) on Tuesday. Tracsis has a 52-week low of GBX 800.08 ($9.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,100 ($12.67). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 933.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 952.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £275.02 million and a P/E ratio of 11,725.00.

Tracsis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a yield of 0.12%.

Tracsis Company Profile

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.

