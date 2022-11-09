TraDAO (TOD) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $320.56 Million

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One TraDAO token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001489 BTC on exchanges. TraDAO has a total market capitalization of $320.56 million and $156.19 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TraDAO has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TraDAO Token Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @tradao_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. TraDAO’s official message board is blog.tradao.finance. The official website for TraDAO is tradao.finance.

Buying and Selling TraDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “TraDAO (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TraDAO has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TraDAO is 0.28495857 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tradao.finance.”

