Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $78.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,462. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

