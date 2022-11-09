Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $78.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.81% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,462. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09.
Institutional Trading of Trade Desk
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.