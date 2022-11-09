TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.28.

NYSE:TAC traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $9.56. 36,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.97. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 1,416.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 38.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

