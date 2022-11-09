TransAlta (TA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TransAlta (TSE: TA):

11/9/2022 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – TransAlta had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – TransAlta had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$13.00.

10/25/2022 – TransAlta had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$17.50 to C$15.00.

10/20/2022 – TransAlta had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$15.50.

10/18/2022 – TransAlta had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$17.50 to C$16.00.

9/26/2022 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00.

Shares of TA stock traded up C$0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.97. 685,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,319. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.36. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of C$10.52 and a 52-week high of C$15.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -14.69%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

