Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Trading Up 3.6%

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 11,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 53,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market cap of C$43.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Treasury Metals Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project, which covers approximately 7,601 hectares located east of Dryden in northwestern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

