Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG) Trading Up 0.6%

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (TAAG)
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Trend Aggregation Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Aggregation Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.