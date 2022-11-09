Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.71

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.71 and traded as high as C$3.93. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$3.92, with a volume of 365,621 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.29.

Trican Well Service Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$881.59 million and a PE ratio of 27.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

