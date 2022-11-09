Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tricon Residential to C$12.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded Tricon Residential to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tricon Residential

In other Tricon Residential news, Director David Berman purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.50 per share, with a total value of C$379,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 855,500 shares in the company, valued at C$9,838,250.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

TCN stock opened at C$11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.87. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.89.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.88. The firm had revenue of C$198.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$193.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.6605872 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricon Residential Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

