Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.09. 1,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,077. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.