Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 273 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EGP traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.11. 1,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,691. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EGP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

