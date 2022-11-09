Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 135,357 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of LHC Group worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in LHC Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHCG stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.54. 1,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,307. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.70, a P/E/G ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $169.84.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.43.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

