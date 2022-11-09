Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Penumbra worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 22.0% in the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 58,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 18.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. TheStreet cut Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Penumbra from $239.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.82.

NYSE PEN traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,606. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $290.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -217.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,015,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,721,234.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,124 shares of company stock worth $1,626,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

