Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $10.62 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 222,430 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of V.F. worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 359.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

V.F. Trading Down 3.5 %

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.56. 71,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,066,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.