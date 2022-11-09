Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,556 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,734 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $64,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $75,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,193. The company has a market capitalization of $118.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

