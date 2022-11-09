Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 60.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,227,000 after acquiring an additional 114,727 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,019 shares of company stock worth $807,876 in the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.00 and its 200 day moving average is $180.53. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

