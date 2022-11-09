Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,835 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.42.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,162. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $334.77. 4,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,780. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $448.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

