Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 4,987 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1,259.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,439,000 after acquiring an additional 235,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $80.43. The stock had a trading volume of 46,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,528. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.41 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.40.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.