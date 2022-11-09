Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,788 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Sunrun worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 512.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 152,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,776,678. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,458,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,868,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,082,040.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,234,856 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

