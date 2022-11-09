Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.77. Trinity Place shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 6,764 shares traded.

Trinity Place Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Get Trinity Place alerts:

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Place had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trinity Place

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPHS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Place in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trinity Place by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Place by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its stake in Trinity Place by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.