Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.77. Trinity Place shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 6,764 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Place had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter.
Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.
