Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Citigroup

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Price Performance

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -281.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,997 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,905,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,179 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.