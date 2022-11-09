Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $340,950.41

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and $29.95 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Trumpcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,140.70 or 0.07036652 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00081229 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00030644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00061416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00023007 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

